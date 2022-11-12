Poeltl accumulated 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 30 minutes during Friday's 111-93 win over the Bucks.

Poeltl is not known for his scoring ability and has struggled with consistency at times, but even when he doesn't score at a high rate, he's still producing in other categories such as rebounds and blocks. A solid pick-up for fantasy managers who need a big man that can produce in several areas, he's averaging career-best numbers in rebounds (9.8), assists (3.8) and steals (1.0) per game while also putting up 12.6 points per contest.