Poeltl compiled just six points (2-2 FG, 2-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 victory over the Jazz.

Poeltl returned to the lineup after sitting out the Spurs' previous game, logging just 21 minutes as the team turned to their bench late in the game. While he has been far from impressive during the preseason, all signs point to Poeltl having another strong season. His upside in blocks alone makes him a strong option in the middle rounds of all drafts.