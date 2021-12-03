Poeltl amassed 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 114-83 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The big man finished with 14 points for the second straight game, and he tallied a season-best four blocks in the rout. Poeltl's campaign was interrupted by a seven-game absence while in the league's health and safety protocols, but he has bounced back by averaging 13.0 points, 10.2 boards and 2.0 blocks over his past five games. That production is likely more than satisfactory to fantasy managers who took Poeltl late in drafts prior to the start of the season.