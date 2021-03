Poeltl contributed just four points (2-4 FG), 11 rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 26 minutes during Monday's 100-97 loss to the Hornets.

Poelt scored in single-digits for the third straight game but salvaged what could have been a disappointing night by matching his season-high with four blocks. With LaMarcus Aldridge on his way out of town, Poeltl has quickly become a must-roster player, although his limited fantasy strengths make him less appealing in certain team builds.