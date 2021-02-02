Poeltl finished with six points (2-2 FG, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes Monday in the Spurs' 133-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

As usual, Poeltl made an impact as a shot blocker during his time on the court, but his struggles at the free-throw line took away from some of his production on the defensive end. The center is now averaging 4.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game over the last six contests. He'll remain more of a streaming option than a roster-worthy player in 12-team leagues, unless the Spurs decide to scale back LaMarcus Aldridge's role.