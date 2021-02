Poeltl provided two points (0-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes in Saturday's 111-106 win at Houston.

Poeltl shot poorly but made up for it by tying his rebounding high, which he coincidentally logged against the Rockets (11, Jan. 16). He has now averaged 8.0 points and 7.6 rebounds across five starts this season. Poeltl's fantasy production is serviceable, but his inconsistency makes him more of a liability than an asset.