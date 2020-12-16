Poeltl finished with just four points (2-4 FG), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 112-98 loss to the Rockets.

Poeltl moved back to the bench, allowing LaMarcus Aldridge to shift over to the center spot. While this was merely a matchup-based decision, it does highlight a major issue that is sure to reoccur during the season. Poeltl can be a standard league asset when afforded sufficient playing time. Unfortunately, his role seems likely to fluctuate which makes him a late-round option at best.