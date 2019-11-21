Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Well-rounded line in loss
Poeltl pitched in 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 138-132 loss to the Wizards.
Poeltl drew his first start of the season and contributed across every category except threes. He managed season highs in points, blocks and minutes, and he has earned at least 20 minutes in each of the last two games after doing so zero times through the first 13 contests of 2019-20.
