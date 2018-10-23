Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Will come off bench Monday
Poeltl will come off the bench Monday against the Lakers as Dante Cunningham moves into the starting lineup, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
The Spurs are making the move to a smaller lineup Monday, and Poeltl is the odd-man out. He's averaging just 10.5 minutes per game, so his role likely won't shift too much. While it seems as though the Spurs are just playing the matchup, it's uncertain whether or not Poeltl will move back into the starting lineup.
