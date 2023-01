Poeltl (Achilles) is available for Monday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

As expected, Poeltl will return to action Monday following a one-game absence due to an Achilles issue. Over his past nine appearances, the starting center has averaged 10.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in 25.6 minutes per game.