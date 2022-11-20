Poeltl (knee) will play Saturday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Poeltl was originally listed as questionable due to right knee soreness, but the issue is not as serious as expected and he'll be playing against Los Angeles. Firmly entrenched as the Spurs' starting center, Poeltl is averaging 16.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game across his last five appearances.