Poeltl will play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Poeltl was initially deemed questionable after missing Sunday's matchup due to knee soreness, but the big man will be available and presumably return to the starting five Wednesday. Across 17 appearances, Poeltl has averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in 28.5 minutes per game.