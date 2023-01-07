Poeltl will not take the floor Saturday versus the Celtics due to left Achilles bursitis, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Poeltl has missed time previously due to a knee issue, but this is the first mention of an Achilles problem. With the big man sidelined, Zach Collins and Charles Bassey -- who was recalled from the G League on Saturday -- are the likely top candidates to absorb most of his minutes.