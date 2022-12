Poeltl (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.

Poeltl is slated to miss a seventh straight game due to a knee injury. Zach Collins (ankle) had been starting in Poeltl's place, but he's considered doubtful for Wednesday's contest, leaving Charles Bassey, Gorgui Dieng and Isaiah Roby as candidates to start at center against Portland.