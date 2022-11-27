Poeltl has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Lakers due to right quad soreness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

This are awful news for the Spurs, as they will miss their best interior presence on both ends of the floor while also having uncertainty regarding the availability of Jeremy Sochan for the rest of the contest. Poeltl ends Saturday's game with 12 points (6-8 FG), six rebounds and a steal across 10 minutes. His next chance to play will come next Wednesday against the Thunder.