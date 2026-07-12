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Spurs' Ja'Kobi Gillespie: Dishes out five assists in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gillespie finished Saturday's 70-49 Summer League win over the Knicks with 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 24 minutes.

Gillespie scored in double figures for a third straight game between the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, shooting 42.9 percent from downtown during that stretch. He also led all players in assists Saturday and has dished out at least five dimes in three consecutive contests. Additionally, he tied for the team lead in steals against New York.

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