Spurs' Ja'Kobi Gillespie: Dishes out six assists in SL loss

Gillespie notched 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 23 minutes in Thursday's 93-66 Summer League loss to the Hawks.

Gillespie tied for second on the Spurs in scoring in their Las Vegas Summer League opener and was the only San Antonio player to knock down multiple triples. The 22-year-old point guard also dished out a team-high six assists and has reached that mark in back-to-back outings. The rookie will look to impress this summer but isn't guaranteed consistent playing time for the Spurs in 2026-27, as he is set to be buried behind De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper.