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Spurs' Ja'Kobi Gillespie: Struggles from floor in SL loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gillespie logged nine points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 98-69 California Classic Summer League loss to the Warriors Gold.

Gillespie struggled to get it going during Sunday's blowout loss, scoring just nine points on 12 shots. The rookie second-round pick has now shot just 24.1 percent from the floor through two Summer League appearances. One area where the Tennessee product has done well is distributing, as he has averaged 6.0 assists per contest with a 4:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

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