Adaway and the Spurs agreed Wednesday on an Exhibit 10 contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After going undrafted out of St. Bonaventure in June, Adaway joined the Heat for the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues. Over his six total summer contests, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 3.3 points in 11.4 minutes per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Adaway will get the chance to compete for a spot on San Antonio's season-opening roster, though he's most likely headed for the G League's Austin Spurs to begin his professional career.