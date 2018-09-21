Spurs' Jaron Blossomgame: Inks deal with Spurs
Blossomgame signed a contract with the Spurs on Friday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Blossomgame spent all of last season in the G-League with the Austin Spurs. He started 48 of his 50 appearances, averaging 16.5 points on 54.7 percent shooting, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
