Spurs' Jaron Blossomgame: Joining Spurs for summer league
Blossomgame will play for the Spurs' summer league team, Mike Wright of ESPN reports.
A second-round pick of the Spurs in 2017, Blossomgame spent last season in the G League, averaging 16.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 50 appearances for the Austin Spurs. The former Clemson star will look to secure a roster spot with the NBA club this season, but at this point it's unclear how realistic that may be.
More News
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...