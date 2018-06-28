Blossomgame will play for the Spurs' summer league team, Mike Wright of ESPN reports.

A second-round pick of the Spurs in 2017, Blossomgame spent last season in the G League, averaging 16.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 50 appearances for the Austin Spurs. The former Clemson star will look to secure a roster spot with the NBA club this season, but at this point it's unclear how realistic that may be.