Spurs' Jaron Blossomgame: Scores 12 in summer league loss
Blossomgame recorded 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 89-95 summer league loss to the Trail Blazers.
Blossomgame has been one of the Spurs most consistent offensive threats throughout summer league thus far and despite attempting just seven total shots Tuesday, the 24-year-old still tied for a team-high of 12 points. A 2017 second-round draft pick by the Spurs, Blossomgame could get an invite to training camp if he continues to play well over the final few games of the summer league schedule.
