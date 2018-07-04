Spurs' Jaron Blossomgame: Scores 16 in first summer league start
Blossomgame finished Tuesday's 103-81 summer league win over the Hawks with 16 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks across 27 minutes.
Blossomgame was one of the Spurs' leaders offensively, matching Derrick White for a team-high 15 shot attempts. He translated that to 16 points and added 10 rebounds, giving him his first double-double of the summer league. Fellow wing and Spurs' first-round pick Lonnie Walker sat out the contest for rest, so if he returns to action for Thursday's contest, Blossomgame could have to sacrifice some usage and shot attempts.
