Nunn agreed to a training camp contract with the Spurs on Friday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Nunn could compete for a spot on the regular-season roster in training camp, though it's possible the club will waive him before camp begins, as the organization owns his G League rights. The 23-year-old was productive for San Antonio's G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, in 2025-26, averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 40.1 percent from deep in 28.2 minutes per game across 47 outings.