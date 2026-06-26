Spurs' Jayden Quaintance: Iffy for Summer League

Quaintance (knee) said he's uncertain whether he'll play in Summer League, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Quaintance added that the Spurs continue to stress "their priority is to make me 100 percent healthy," so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out Summer League action. The 18-year-old began his college career at Arizona State, though his freshman season was cut short after he tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee. The big man was a high-risk, high-reward pick as the 20th overall selection in this year's draft after playing only four games at Kentucky last season due to severe complications and persistent swelling in the knee, and it appears the Spurs could slowly ease him back into action. Even if he's forced to miss additional time beyond Summer League, the Spurs still have Luke Kornet and Tarris Reed to back up Victor Wembanyama.