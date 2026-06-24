Spurs' Jayden Quaintance: Taken by SAN at No. 20

Quaintance was selected by the Spurs with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Quaintance represents the definition of a high-risk, high-reward gamble for San Antonio, slipping to the 20th pick due to significant medical red flags. The 6-foot-10 big man put himself firmly on the NBA radar during an impressive freshman season at Arizona State, where he showcased dynamic rim-protecting upside by averaging 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. However, his trajectory shifted dramatically after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in February 2025. After transferring to Kentucky for his sophomore year, Quaintance rushed back to make his debut in December but faced severe complications and persistent knee swelling. He managed just four games for the Wildcats, looking hampered while averaging 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks on 57.1 percent shooting before being shut down for the remainder of the season. The primary concern for Quaintance at the next level is durability and medical stability, as his reliance on raw, explosive athleticism makes his knee issues a major talking point for front offices. He skipped the athletic portion of the pre-draft combine, adding to the narrative that he's still a ways away from full strength. San Antonio is uniquely positioned to take this swing, as they can afford to be patient and treat his rookie year as a medical redshirt and developmental season. If the Spurs' training staff can fully rehab his knee, Quaintance's immense defensive upside and vertical spacing could eventually give San Antonio an incredibly intimidating frontcourt partner alongside Victor Wembanyama.