Spurs' Jeff Ledbetter: Bench-high 16 points in summer league win

Ledbetter finished Tuesday's 103-81 summer league win over the Hawks with 16 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 25 minutes.

Ledbetter struggled mightily in Monday's summer league opener, but bounced back in a big way Tuesday, shooting 57.1 percent from the field, 60 percent from three-point land and knocking down all five of his free-throw attempts. That easily gave him the crown as the team's bench-leading scorer, which he supplemented with five assists and a pair of steals. Ledbetter's strong showing could earn him additional run come Thursday's contest, though he's still a long shot for a roster spot and seems destined for the G-League once again.