Spurs' Jeff Ledbetter: Gets camp deal with Spurs

Ledbetter and the Spurs agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract on Thursday, Nicola Lupo of Sportnado reports.

Ledbetter has yet to make an NBA appearance, though he's played in summer league each of the past three seasons. He suited up 19 times for the G League's Austin Spurs last year, averaging 13.5 points on 10.4 shots, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 24.0 minutes.