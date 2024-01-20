Sochan posted 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 124-120 loss to the Hornets.

Sochan was a couple of rebounds and assists away from registering his first triple-double of his young career. The second-year forward out of Baylor is averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals over 30.3 minutes per game in January.