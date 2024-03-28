Sochan ended Wednesday's 118-111 win over the Jazz with 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and five steals over 36 minutes.

Sochan recorded a season-high five steals during Wednesday's win over the Jazz. Despite struggling with his efficiency, the 20-year-old forward was one rebound shy of posting his second straight double-double. Sochan has helped form a formidable defensive frontcourt alongside Victor Wembanyama.