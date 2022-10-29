Sochan ended with 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 129-124 victory over Chicago.

Sochan cobbled together another serviceable performance in the win, continuing to creep ever so slowly onto the standard league radar. He has now scored in double digits in three straight games, playing at least 23 minutes in all three. The Spurs seem to love having him on the floor and developing him is going to be a key motivator moving forward. He isn't quite there as a must-add player but for anyone who can take a bit of a risk, consider throwing him on the end of your bench.