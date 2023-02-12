Sochan (back) supplied 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Saturday's 125-106 loss to Atlanta.

Even though his minutes were managed in his return from a four-game absence due to a back issue, Sochan delivered an excellent all-around performance. The rookie ended just one rebound away from recording what would have been his first career double-double, and he'll likely be in store for more minutes in future games once his injury is further in the rear-view mirror. If Sochan was dropped in 12-team category leagues while he was hurt, he might be worthy of a pickup, given the likelihood that his role is only likely to expand while the Spurs prioritize the development of younger players late in the season.