Sochan (knee) is available for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan was probable for Thursday's matchup due to his knee injury, and he'll officially be able to suit up. He was limited to 17 minutes Saturday against the Nuggets after sustaining his injury, but he had averaged 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 32.6 minutes per game over his five appearances prior to that matchup.