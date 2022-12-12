Sochan (quadriceps) is available but will be on a minutes restriction during Monday's matchup against Cleveland, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Sochan has missed five straight contests due to a quadriceps injury and was listed as questionable for Monday, but he went through the team's morning shootaround and will ultimately suit up against the Cavaliers, though he'll be limited in his return to game action. Before his absence, Sochan had scored in double figures in seven of his past nine appearances and averaged 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.6 minutes per game during that stretch.