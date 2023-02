Sochan (quadriceps) is active but not starting Thursday's game against Dallas.

Sochan was listed as questionable with left quad soreness but will give it a go Thursday. Considering he is coming off the bench, fantasy managers should expect Sochan to be under some sort of restriction. in three games with the reserves, Sochan has averaged 6.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 21.0 minutes.