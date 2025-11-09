Sochan (wrist) is available for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan continues to manage a lingering left wrist injury that he sustained right before Opening Night on Oct. 22, but he has been cleared to play in a third straight game. He played 15 minutes during Friday's 121-110 win over the Rockets and finished with two points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three turnovers.