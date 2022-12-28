Sochan ended with 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 130-114 loss to Oklahoma City.

Sochan had been held to six points in 31 minutes during Monday's matchup with the Jazz, but he fell just one rebound shy of a double-double Tuesday night. He's now secured nine rebounds in three of his last four matchups and continues to make an impact across the board for this Spurs team. Sochan is putting up 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists through 28 appearances this season.