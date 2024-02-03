Sochan registered 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to New Orleans. He also posted four turnovers

Sochan destroyed New Orleans on the glass Friday, with nine of his rebounds being offensive. He catalyzed a 55 to 39 team advantage in the rebounding battle Friday, although he was a negative factor in San Antonio racking up 18 turnovers compared to just nine for New Orleans. His three-point shooting remains entirely unreliable, but his third double-double of the season signifies his versatility and ability to impact the game.