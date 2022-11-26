Sochan supplied 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 105-94 loss to the Lakers.

It was an impressive defensive effort from the first-year forward. He set a new career high with four steals and he came up one rebound shy of his first double-double. So far Sochan has been given plenty of opportunity in his rookie year, but a little more consistency is what fantasy managers would like to start seeing from him by the end of the season.