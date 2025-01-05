Sochan (back) will play against the Nuggets on Saturday, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
After missing Friday's game versus the Nuggets, Sochan had his questionable tag removed and will be ready to roll for the rematch. With Sochan back in action, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie likely won't have as much upside.
