Sochan supplied 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Saturday's 125-106 loss to Atlanta.

Sochan returned from a four-game absence due to a back problem but didn't look rusty, as he posted a strong performance on both ends of the court and delivered a highlight-worthy bucket with a coast-to-coast dunk on transition. The rookie ended just one rebound away from recording what would've been his first double-double of the season, and that has happened to him five times already. Even though the numbers aren't eye-popping, Sochan is firmly entrenched as one of the Spurs' main contributors on a game-to-game basis.