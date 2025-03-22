Sochan accumulated 23 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Friday's 128-120 victory over Philadelphia.

Sochan had scored 10 points in his return to the first unit on Wednesday against the Knicks, and he upped that stat line with an even better outing in this one. The forward finished just one board shy of a double-double, and he also reached the 20-point mark for the first time since posting a 21-point effort against the Knicks back on Dec. 25. Sochan is averaging 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game when deployed in a starting role this season.