Sochan recorded 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 126-119 loss to the Mavericks.

As expected, Sochan got the start at point guard, and while he struggled from the field, he posted a solid all-around stat line with decent contributions on both ends of the court. It remains to be seen how long coach Gregg Popovich will employ Sochan as a point guard, but the 20-year-old should be relevant in most formats as long as he remains a starter.