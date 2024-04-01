Sochan could miss the rest of the season due to the left ankle impingement he suffered in Friday's 130-126 loss to the Knicks, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. "Whatever the doctors tell me when they all look at the pictures is when I will know something," Popovich said of Sochan's timeline for a return. "I'm not going to guess."

Sochan had played in each of the Spurs' first 74 games of the season before sitting out Sunday's 117-113 loss to the Warriors. With his goal of playing in all 82 games now dashed, Sochan may be inclined to proceed cautiously with his recovery from the ankle injury over the final two weeks of the season, especially since he plans to play for the Polish national team at the 2024 FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in early July. For their part, the Spurs seem inclined to take a game-by-game approach with Sochan's status, but the second-year forward should at least be viewed as doubtful to play in San Antonio's next contest Tuesday in Denver.