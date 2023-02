Sochan (back) is questionable for Saturday's matchup at Atlanta, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Back soreness has kept the rookie out across the past four games. If he returns Saturday, he could be on a minutes limit. He put together a quality seven-game stretch before suffering the injury, averaging 18.0 points on 51/52/84 shooting, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 30.3 minutes.