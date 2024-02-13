Sochan racked up 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 122-99 victory over the Raptors.

Sochan scored effectively inside, although he is still cemented in a 2-for-25 shooting slump from beyond the arc across his last nine contests. The second-year forward remains a project offensively, which makes his ability to put forth quality production in the meantime impressive. That being said, the Spurs have more merit to be patient than fantasy managers if Sochan isn't up to par with the wire.