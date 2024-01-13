Sochan ended Friday's 135-99 victory over Charlotte with 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes.

Sochan is no longer running the show at point guard for the Spurs, but he continues to deliver decent all-around numbers from his power forward role thanks to his ability to stretch out the floor and play in the perimeter. He's been putting up decent numbers of late, averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.8 steals per game over his last five outings.