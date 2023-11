Sochan supplied 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 117-110 loss to Minnesota.

The experiment of Sochan playing at point guard has drawn mixed reviews thus far, but he seems to be settling well and has notched back-to-back strong outings. He's making an impact as a playmaker as well, handing out at least five assists in six of his nine appearances. He's averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.