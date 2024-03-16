Sochan provided 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 117-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Sochan led the Spurs on offense Friday, and he seems to be moving in the right direction in the scoring department of late after putting up 19 or more points in three of his last four appearances. Sochan needs to be more consistent on a game-to-game basis, as he's proven he can fill the stat sheet on any given contest. He's averaging 13.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.7 blocks per game since the end of the All-Star break.