Sochan amassed 13 points (4-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-107 loss to Dallas.

It's the sixth double-double of the season for Sochan, with half of them coming since the All-Star break. The second-year forward is averaging 12.5 points, 7.4 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.8 blocks over 14 games during that stretch as his role in the Spurs' offense gradually continues to grow.